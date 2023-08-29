Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Diet For Yoga: What Should You Eat Before and After Relaxing Yoga Session?
What to eat and what not to eat is a dilemma we all face. Specially, when it comes to workout, people become conscious about their meal. Here is a list of foods that one may include pre and post a relaxing yoga session.
Yoga is one of the most ancient practises that help to calm the body and mind. Embarking on a yoga journey is akin to setting sail on a voyage of self-discovery. Just as your yoga mat supports your practice, the right foods can power it, helping you stretch further, breathe deeper, & achieve zen-like focus. What you eat is important and when you eat is also important. Whole grains, lean proteins, colourful fruits, & hydrating options like herbal teas or infused water are a few things that can be consumed before and after yoga session. By aligning your diet with your yoga journey, you can amplify the magic of the practice & cultivate a deeper connection between body & mind.
FOODS TO HAVE BEFORE AND AFTER YOGA
- Banana, Berries and Yogurt: Banana, is a compact dynamo of carbohydrates that offers the much-needed energy right after some workout. Pair it up with creamy Greek yoghurt that is brimming with protein & probiotics to prep your muscles & calm your tummy for the twists & turns ahead. For an antioxidant-packed prelude, indulge in the burst of flavours offered by berries that sweep away inflammation & set the tone for a vibrant session.
- Stay Hydrated During Yoga: Mid-flow, as you gracefully transition between poses, don’t forget the unsung hero: water. It’s your silent partner, keeping you hydrated, muscles fluid, & cramps at bay. Sip it between sequences to keep your energy flowing like a serene river.
- Leafy greens: As you fold up your yoga mat, it’s time to nourish the body that just worked wonders. Start with leafy greens like spinach & kale – they’re a powerhouse of vitamins & minerals, replenishing what your practice sweated out.
- Quinoa: Now, for protein-powered restoration, look no further than quinoa, a versatile grain that’s brimming with all the essential amino acids your muscles crave.
- Protein-Rich Foods: If you’re a lean protein enthusiast, grilled chicken, tofu, or lentils can step in to help muscles mend & metabolism soar.
Craving carbs after a session? Say hello to sweet potatoes. With a symphony of complex carbs & a medley of vitamins, they’re a delicious way to refuel energy reserves & promote recovery. Don’t skip out on the nuts & seeds.
- Nuts and Seeds: Almonds, walnuts, & chia seeds offer a symphony of healthy fats & protein & help soothe inflammation, & promote those well-earned muscle repairs. Need something with a bit more flair? Turmeric, with its golden glow & anti-inflammatory prowess, can be stirred into dishes or brewed into a soothing latte that embraces your rejuvenated soul.
Hold on, there’s a touch more wisdom to glean. Approach your plate with mindfulness. Chew deliberately; it’s a ritual that doesn’t just aid digestion but offers a moment of mindfulness in itself. When dishing out, find your balance. Portions should sustain you without leaving you feeling like you’ve swallowed a boulder. While healthy fats are your allies, steer clear of the heavy ones that might turn your yoga practice into a digestion struggle.
Lastly, heed your body’s whispers. When it growls, offer it sustenance. When it signals its content, honour that too. This isn’t just about feeding the belly; it’s about nurturing your whole being.
Yoga isn’t just about achieving pretzel-like poses; it’s about the body, mind, & soul working in conjunction. Like any masterpiece, it’s best enjoyed on a full & harmonious stomach. As you lace up your yoga shoes & unroll your mat, remember to fuel your practice with intention. Let fruits & nuts, proteins & greens, water, & awareness be your companions on this yogic voyage. So go ahead, eat wisely, flow freely, & embrace the nourishing synergy between yoga & nutrition.
