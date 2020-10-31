Got a chance to go through Myntra and H&M India’s Diwali Ad Campaign starring Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Radhika Madan, Karan Tacker, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Arjun Mathur? Well, the ad has landed itself in controversy. Diet Sabya, an anonymous account on Instagram followed by the likes of actor Sonam Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has called out retail brand. The account, which is dedicated to exposing blatant copies, imitations in the fashion world. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Floral Embroidered Jumpsuit is A Perfect Pick for Your Next Festive Gathering

The ad touches base on how the coronavirus pandemic has changed our lives and how virtual dating is the new normal. The ad is also giving a sneak-peek into H&M’s latest collection. The ad shows Sobhita Dhulipala dancing along with Arjun Mathur, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Vikrant Massey having a gala time while on a virtual date, and in the third frame Radhika Madan and Karan Tacker can be seen flirting from their balconies. Also Read - Neha Kakkar's Anita Dongre Lehenga From Sangeet Costs Rs 3,22,000 - How Stunning She Looks in Pink!

Now, Diet Sabya has called out the international retail brand for blatantly copying part of the video which features Tamannaah Bhatia and Vikrant Massey from artist Karman Verdi’s – ‘Love in Lockdown’ artwork which he made during the quarantine. Diet Sabya wrote, “@karmanverdi’s hauntingly beautiful art made during his quarantine is now part of #hmindia’s Diwali ad campaign. Receipts, statement from the artist in the video 🤭🤡. Lazy copy without credit @hm” (sic) Also Read - Nora Fatehi's Sexy Gown Costs Around Rs 3 Lakh And You Can't Get Your Eyes Off Her in That Marchesa Number

Watch the Video:

Many people came in support of Karman’s artwork and called out the retail brand and asked to give the due credit for allegedly lifting the concept.

Watch the complete ad here:

Karman’s artwork and H&M India’s AD has gone viral.

Punjabi singer Maninder Bhuttar too lifted the idea for his music video, “Teri Meri Ladayi” but later apologized to the creator and gave Karman his due credit.

Do you think it’s a ‘gandi copy’?