Diet Tips For Bride-To-Be: 8 Easy-to-Follow Diet Tips to Look And Feel Best on Their D-Day

Diet Tips For Bride-To-Be: Preparing for your big day? Clear skin, energy, and a healthy body are a few key traits ladies look for before the wedding. Use these helpful tips!

Diet Tips For Bride-To-Be: 8 Easy-to-Follow Diet Tips to Look And Feel Best on Their D-Day

Diet Tips For Bride-To-Be: The experience of getting married is incredibly special. Brides-to-be make all of their preparations for the wedding day well in advance, including what to wear, how to dress, and what skincare products to use. As the wedding day approaches near, preparations for the big day are stuck till the last minute sometimes. And this stress makes many to-be brides either overeat or follow fad diets to lose weight. It all comes down to maintaining your ideal level of health with a disciplined lifestyle, a wholesome diet, and a suitable fitness regime that will help you seem and feel your best on your wedding day. According to nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, brides-to-be simply cannot look good and feel great unless their body is properly nourished and gets adequate exercise. The nutritionist shares diet tips for brides-to-be to feel and look their best on their special day!

BRIDES-TO-BE, FOLLOW THESE HANDY TIPS AS THE SPECIAL DAY ARRIVES

Eat smaller meals, more frequently: Smaller meals will help reduce low blood sugar caused by stress to the brides-to-be. Include at least 5-8 servings of fruits and vegetables in your diet. Drink at least 2 glasses of vegetable juices: Drinking juices made from tomatoes, spinach, dudhi, mint and coriander helps to detoxify the body and eliminate body odour. Include protein: Brides-to-be must include 40-45gms of proteins in their diet with foods such as fish, egg white and dairy products in their diet. Calcium-sufficient diet: Brides must ensure that their diet provides sufficient calcium. Avoid refined food: Brides-to-be must refrain from foods like rumali roti, naan, and noodles as they make the body retain water and make them feel bloated. Increase water intake: Brides-to-be must increase their water intake and at least drink 2-3 litres per day for weight loss and glow. Low-fat diet: Brides-to-be with acne-prone skin must follow a low-fat diet with no more than 4-5 tsp per day of oil in their food. Drink coconut water: Brides-to-be should drink coconut water at least twice a week as it is good for their skin, and digestive system and also works wonders for their hair.