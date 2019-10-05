Also called high blood pressure, hypertension is basically a medical condition in which your blood exerts more than required pressure on the walls of blood vessels. This condition can potentially make you susceptible to a heart attack, stroke, heart failure, etc. If your blood pressure reading is between 120/80 mmHg and 139/89mmHg, it is normal. Blood pressure more than this is known as hypertension. Though usually high blood pressure is not characterized by any symptoms, however, if you develop some signs, that will be shortness of breath, headaches, nosebleed, etc. Some conditions and intake of medicines can cause hypertension. Some of them include obstructive sleep apnoea, thyroid problems, kidney problems, etc.

According to a recent study presented at the ACC Middle East Conference 2019, eating food rich in fiber can help people with high blood pressure reduce the pressure by 15 per cent. Notably, the National Institute of Nutrition guidelines suggest that a person should not have dietary fibre more than 40gm/2000kcal.This nutrient is also associated with a reduced risk of cardiovascular problems. Here we mention some of the other ways to keep your blood pressure under control.

Regular exercise

Indulging in some form of workout daily can help you lose weight and keep yourself fit. Obesity is already linked to elevated blood pressure. For better results, you can try aerobic exercises like cycling, jogging, walking, dancing, or/and swimming.

Reduce sodium intake

Excess sodium intake can reduce your kidney’s ability to filter out the water. This leads to the accumulation of extra fluid on the blood vessels near the kidneys, further acting as an obstacle in the supply of blood. This is what causes hypertension. So, always make sure you read food labels before buying them Also, reduce the amount of processed food intake as they re rich in sodium.

Quit smoking

Nicotine present in cigarettes can potentially narrow down your arteries leading to hypertension. It can also lead to a blood clot that can cause a stroke.