Difficult in Falling Asleep? You Might Have ‘Delayed Sleep Phase Syndrome’ – All About The Condition

If delayed sleep becomes a common thing for you, it might not just be normal. It could be Delayed Sleep Phase Syndrome (DSPS), a lifestyle condition disrupting your sleep schedule.

Delayed sleep phase syndrome (DSPS) is a type of circadian rhythm sleep disorder that messes up the natural sleep clock of your body. Instead of going to sleep when most people do, your body wants to stay up late and sleep in. It creates a mix-up between your body’s internal clock and the times when the world expects us to be awake or asleep. DSPS is a common sleep condition that primarily affects teens and young adults. Let’s look at the symptoms of DSPS and how to cure it!

Signs of DSPS

Difficult Falling Asleep: Individuals with DSPS often struggle to fall asleep at conventional bedtime, leading to a delayed sleep onset.

Fatigue: Persistent fatigue is a common symptom in individuals with DSPS.

Depressive-like Symptoms: Sleep deprivation attributed to DSPS can contribute to feelings of sadness, irritability and mood swings.

Feels Difficult to Wake up: Waking up early in the morning can become a difficult task for those with DSPS.

Day-time Tiredness: Late bedtime and inadequate sleep duration, those with DSPS may experience excessive daytime sleepiness, affecting everyday routine and productivity during waking hours.

Causes And Treatment

While the exact cause of DSPS isn’t known, it’s often associated with several factors. These include genetics, puberty, psychological and neurological disorders (depression, anxiety, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder), chronic insomnia and poor sleeping habits.

Managing this syndrome involves a combination of strategies including lifestyle adjustments and behavioural therapies. In certain situations, a healthcare provider may prescribe medications to help regulate sleep patterns. If you or someone you know experiences persistent difficulties with sleep timing, it’s crucial to consult with a healthcare professional for a proper diagnosis and personalized treatment plan

