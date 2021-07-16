TV actor Disha Parmar and singer Rahul Vaidya tied the knot in the presence of their friends and family. Rahul proposed to Disha on the reality TV show Bigg Boss 14 house, fans across India were eagerly waiting for their happily ever after. For the wedding, the couple decided to live their fairytale in designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla outfits.Also Read - Rahul Vaidya Asks 'Mere Dulhan Kahan Hai?' as he Meets Disha Parmar Just Before Their Wedding | Watch Viral Video

Disha is a vision in this ravishing red ghagra from the Dancing Peacock range of the label. The circular head dupatta in pink features stunning abla embroidery. A gath joda with gold detailing completes the utterly romantic look.

Rahul Vaidya opted for an off-white resham and gold zardozi sherwani paired with an inner kurta churidar. An absolutely regal gold safa kamarband gath joda with gota details and custom juttis featuring heavy intricate heavy embroidery provide the final flourish.

Disha picked heavy gold jewellery which included a maang tikka, chandbali earrings, bridal chooda, nath and gold choker necklace with emerald droplets. Disha’s makeup was done by makeup artist Shradha Luthra, her bridal look featured neutral lipstick, brown-toned eyes, pink cheeks. She tied her hair neatly in a bun.

The couple definitely looks like they are straight out of a fairy tale!