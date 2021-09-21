Fashion is never about competition. It has always been about bringing something new and adding another element to the table. There are a lot of times where the celebrities have worn the same outfit, carried the same looks but have always added their touch of personal style. They make sure to bring something unique and something ’out of the blue’ to the table.Also Read - Hina Khan is Unbelievably Humble, And Mouni Roy is a Sweetheart: Mamta Handa Opens up on Her Chat Show Be You-Ghar Ki Baat | Exclusive

And so did Mouni Roy and Disha Parmar. Both these women brought a different version of the same shimmery silver saree and we cannot take out our eyes off such beauty! The saree is from the shelves of designer label Dolly J Studios.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy is a fashionista. She aces in all the attires. The quintessential saree lover wore a beautiful silver saree. She beautifully draped this saree like this saree was meant only for her. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani for Style Balm Co. Mouni has taken the internet on fire.

She kept her makeup minimal but kept it bold. She wore a blush pink lip shade, bold eye shadow and glowing skin. Mouni always embraces the art of ‘less is more.’ She completed her looks by wearing a beautiful pair of silver heels which complemented her saree. Her entire outfit looked chic and classy.

Disha Parmar

Disha Parma has always been known for her exquisite and eloquent fashion sense. The grace she carries every time she walks into a room, cannot be matched by any other person. She wore this eloquent silver saree for her wedding reception. She married Rahul Vaidya in July 2021. Her outfit was designed by Rishab and Mehak Khanna.

She chose this attire for her reception night. She wore a sleek mangalsutra with the saree. Her makeup was bold but it was not very heavy. She had smokey eye shadow, nude lip shade, glistening skin and simple eyeliner. She wore red chooda (traditional red bangles made for the bride). To make it look quirky yet fashionable, she wore a pair of white shoes. She knows the art of fashion and comfort!

The silver shimmery saree is a perfect saree for any occasion, from a date night to a party night, this saree will be handy.

Who do you think pulled the silver shimmery outfit better? Disha or Mouni?