Disha Patani Elevates Sass Quotient in Iceblue Silver Saree With Deep-Neck Blouse Worth Rs 2.3 Lakh- See HOT PICS

When Disha Patani wears traditional ensembles, she always manages to turn heads. The diva recently stepped out in a stunning silver saree worth Rs 2.3 Lakh. Check out the full details of her look

Disha Patani is a fashion enthusiast. The actress never misses a trick to wow us with her sartorial choices. From bikini avatars to silhouette gowns, Disha can nail any damn look and her fans adore that about her. The actor who is quite active on social media keeps on posting her reels and pictures in sizzling attires. The ‘Ek Villain Returns’ actor once again shared few sultry Instagram pictures. After a very long time, we saw Disha in a traditional avatar. The diva looked absolutely mesmerizing in a lehenga-saree for a recent photoshoot.

Disha Patani’s Silver Saree Moment Will Make Your Hearts go ‘Dhak Dhak’

Taking to Instagram, Disha slipped into an ice-blue silver wave lehenga saree with an abstract blouse. The ensemble features sequined embroidery, thread and resham work pleated in crepe with cascade frill on the hemline. The actress teamed it up with a matching deep-neck blouse. For glam picks, Disha opted for her signature style make-up look with subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, glossy lips, sharp contour, blushed cheeks and glowing skin. Designed by Ritika Mirchandani, the saree was paired with loose wavy tresses and minimal accessories.

Outfit Price

Loved what Disha Patani is wearing? You can add this in your wardrobe too. The diva stole the limelight in an ice-blue silver saree worth Rs ₹229,000.00. Go and grab the outfit from Ritika Mirchandani’s website and add this in your closet now.

On professional front, Disha Patani will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna. She has also started shooting of her first Tamil debut Suriya 42 opposite Suriya. Disha is also a part of Project K, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

