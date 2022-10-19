Disha Patani Flaunts Her Sexy Sculpted Abs: Disha Patani never misses her fitness regime and always treats her fans and followers by posting her hot workout videos. The actor recently dropped a training clip on her social media handles that went viral in no time as the actor is seen sweating it out at the gym. In the video Disha can be seen flaunting her sexy sculpted abs and fierce boxing moves. The Ek Villain Returns actor leaves no stones unturned while aggressively practicing with her trainer. Disha is known for her hot physique which is a result of her dedicated fitness routine. Be it her beach vacations, workouts, photoshoots or ramp walks, the actor slays in any outfit, whether its ethnic or western.Also Read - Disha Patani Spotted Without Makeup, Netizens Call Her Pure Beauty | Watch Video

CHECK OUT DISHA PATANI’S HOT TRAINING VIDEO SHARED ON HER INSTAGRAM HANDLE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

DISHA PATANI’S SHOWS HER KILLER BOXING MOVES, FANS REACT

Disha can be seen wearing a sexy black sports bra and matching shorts while she tied her hair with a ponytail. The actor can be seen in full-on combat mode by showcasing her swift and energetic boxing moves. She is also seen defending the punches thrown at her by her trainer while practicing. Disha captioned her post as, “Tryna earn my holiday sweets.” Netizens praised her discipline and commitment towards health and fitness. However, a certain section came up with funny comments as well. A netizen wrote on Twitter, “Tiger khus hua …” Another user commented, “Tiger Zinda Hai.” While a fan replied, “Waah kya boxing hai gold medal pakka.” Also Read - Disha Patani is Smouldering Hot in 30K Black Latex Bodycon Dress With Deep Neckline, Check Sexy Pics

CHECK OUT VIRAL TWITTER REACTIONS ON DISHA PATANI’S BOXING VIDEO:

Tiger khus hua … — Mr. T.Shanku(💯fb) (@t_shanku) October 19, 2022

Tiger Zinda Hai — 👨MAN-DEVILLE😈 (@23Mandeville) October 19, 2022

Waah kya boxing hai gold medal pakka — mohd faisal 💙 (@faisalKhiladi) October 19, 2022

Disha will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna. The actor is also working in two grand South projects. She is currently shooting for the Kollywood movie Suriya 42 opposite Suriya. Disha is also a part of the Tollywood sci-fi thriller Project K featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles.

