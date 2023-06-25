Home

Disha Patani sweats it out as she performs intense 70 Kg deadlift. Scroll down to see her latest intense workout video.

Disha Patani is a fashion and fitness enthusiast. The actress follows a very disciplined routine and involves herself in a lot of physical activities to stay fit. Disha is very particular about her diet and never misses to hit the gym. The diva keeps on inspiring fans by regularly posting her intense workout videos. Well, this time too ‘The Ek Villan’ actress shared snippet from her workout regime, performing a hardcore deadlift.

Disha shared a video on her Instagram stories in which she can be seen deadlifting at gym. The actress flaunted her hourglass figure in simple grey sports bra and black shorts with no-makeup look. The actress was seen lifting 70kgs and informed her fans along with all the fitness enthusiasts that she did 3 repetitions of the same exercise in a single set. Disha also revealed that it has been months that she hasn’t done any deadlift and needs to get back in the form again. In case you missed out on Disha Patani’s latest Video, Watch Here

Disha Patani Sets Workout Goals as She Performs Deadlift at The Gym:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Benefits of Weightlifting

Weightlifting also called as weight training, resistance training and muscular training. It usually helps in building muscles, boosts metabolism, decreases abdominal fat and lowers the risk of injuries. Weightlifting in particular does a person good, it helps improve the symptoms of depression and even help avoid it completely. Weightlifting not only makes your muscles stronger, but also helps in improving body’s balance.

Here are some other advantages of weight training that one should know:

Prevents the risk of diabetes

Prevents back pain (if done properly)

Effective for heart health

Reduces anxiety

Boosts brain health

Builds muscular strength

What do you guys think of Disha Patani’s Latest Workout Video? Inspired Much?

