Without a Doubt, Disha Patani has one of the most tremendous physique in the entertainment industry. From Flaunting abs, to her magnificent figure in every outfit she wears, the queen definitely proves to be one of the fittest in bollywood. Disha always share a sneak-peak of her fitness regime with fans on social media. From martial arts to core body workout, she has a series of workout videos making fans motivated throughout. Today, The Baaghi 2 actor shared another glimpse of her workout day at gym, sweating it out doing a variety of barbell workout videos.Also Read - Arjun Kapoor Credits Trolls on His Body Transformation Journey: 'To Everyone Who Trolled, Criticised, Hated me...'

Disha was dressed in a black jacket and drapey shorts set. The video includes several clips, the first of which shows Disha performing lunges with a weighted Barbell on her shoulders, One Leg Step-Ups on a workout box and leg compresses on workout equipment. Disha captioned her Instagram reel “Just another day in life” She was seen doing all core workout exercises with her fitness trainer who later commented on her post “Just another Sunday in my life”. Also Read - Ek Villain Returns Trailer: John Abraham-Disha Patani go Steamy, Arjun Kapoor Flaunts Chiselled Body - Watch Video

Fans were not at all shocked with her latest workout video. One fan wrote “My rolemodel”, while few of them called her ‘hardworking’, ‘dedicated’ and ‘fittest’ in the comment section. Also Read - Disha Patani Looks Smoking Hot in Sizzling White Bodycon Dress, Netizens React: 'Stop Killing us'

A Look At Disha Patani’s Latest Workout Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Benefits of Barbell Exercises

Barbell exercises improve athletic performance and posture by building strength throughout the body. These workouts are also good for building muscle mass all over your body. When you squat with a heavy barbell on your back, you can overload your leg muscles with more weight than you could with other tools. As you brace to keep your torso rigid throughout the movement, your core works overtime. Barbell exercises are considered best form of cardio as well.

On professional front, Disha Patani will next be seen in Ek Villain Returns, alongside Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and John Abraham.