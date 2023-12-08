Home

Disha Patani in Rs 68K Pink Heart Mini Dress Takes us Straight to The Barbie Land- See Latest PICS

Disha Patani in Rs 68K Pink Heart Mini Dress Takes us Straight to The Barbie Land- See Latest PICS

Disha Patani's Off-Shoulder Pink Dress With Heart Shaped Cut-Outs Makes Her Our Favourite Barbie Girl Around.

Disha Patani in Rs 68K Pink Heart Mini Dress Takes us Straight to The Barbie Land- See Latest PICS

Disha Patani is an absolute fashionista. The actress never fails to impress fans with her bold, bright and trendy fashion attires. On Thursday, at an event, the Malang actress took over the barbiecore trend as she was all decked up in a pink heart mini dress. Disha made several heads turn with her dazzling pick for the night. Well, her latest pink ensemble screams that she is not too late for the Barbiecore trend. Check out below!

For an awards night, Disha chose a mini off-shoulder deep-neck dress. The pink-hued ensemble featured rhinestone embellished heart charms at the straps, front as well as a heart-shaped bustier, exuding grace to the Barbie-inspired outfit. She complemented her dazzling attire with diamond earcuffs, silver bracelets, and stone-studded tie-up heels.

Disha wore minimal glam with kohl-rimmed eyes, well-contoured rosy cheeks, glossy lips, subtle eyeshadow and dazzling highlighter. For the hairdo, the actress did something different, she chose a short hair look which was styled in soft waves and curls. Disha’s love for stunning bodycon dresses continues its streak on the red carpet.

DISHA PATANI TURNS PRETTIEST BARBIE DOLL IN PINK MINI DRESS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Outfit Price

Loved Disha’s pink heart mini dress? You can purchase the exact outfit too from the website MACH & MACH with the name Rib-Heart Mini Dress. The ensemble cost $826 (INR: Rs 68,863.62) and is best for party gatherings, and late-night events.

