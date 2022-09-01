Actor and fitness enthusiast, Disha Patani has always been a fashionista. Whether its her silhouette dresses, bodycon dresses, beach attires or casual look, we have always been a fan of queen’s tremendous fashion sense. She is not just a versatile actor but also known for her sizzling OOTDs too. Disha never disappoints.Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Kartik Aaryan To Arpita Khan, Take a Look At Best And Worst Dressed Celebrities At Ganesha Celebrations – Watch

Recently, Disha Patani sets internet on fire with her sizzling pictures. The actor dons a vintage inspired black latex dress. The ensemble features built in cups that showcases heavy neckline, shoulder straps with statement reel rings and a delicate bow on the front. For glam picks, Disha went with smokey eyeshadow, glossy lips, perfect brows, sharp contour and dazzling highlighter. For hairdo, she opts for loose tresses that matched with her outfit beautifully. Also Read - Disha Patani Burns The Dance Floor With Hot Moves in White Bralette-Skirt at Filmfare Awards 2022 - Watch

Fans couldn’t keep a calm for a bit after Disha Patani uploaded these drop-dead gorgeous pictures on Instagram. “Stunning” one user wrote. Fans not only drooled over her outfit but also called her queen of hotness. “Woah, hotness”, another user wrote. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Enlightens The Filmfare Red Carpet in a Manish Malhotra Saree, Nitezens Say 'Kya Khoob Lagati Ho' | Watch Video

A look at Disha Patani’s Sultry Body-Hugging Mini Dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Outfit Price

Want to know how much Disha Patani’s ensemble cost? The outfit is priced at Rs 30K and is available on the website Atsuko Kudo. If you want to purchase this gorgeous looking outfit, then checkout the website now.

On the professional front, Disha Patani was recently seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns alongside Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. She will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Yodha, alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Disha Patani is also working on Project K with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone.

What do you think of Disha Patani’s Outfit? Tell us in the comments below