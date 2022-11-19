Disha Patani is Still The Summer Girl of Our Dreams in Sexy Coffee Brown Mini Dress With Plunging Neckline- See Viral PICS

Disha Patani looks enchanting as she flaunts her toned legs and curvaceous figure in sizzling bodycon dress with sweetheart neckline.

One of the most popular and fittest actors of Bollywood, Disha Patani never fails to impress fans with her stunning looks and fashionable appearances. From time to time, The Malang actress gives everyone a sneak peek into her daily life and leaves fans motivates with her fitness videos. Speaking of this, Recently Disha was seen chilling and having a lot of fun with her rumored boyfriend, Alexander Alex Ilic.

Disha Patani was seen adorning a sexy coffee brown mini dress. The ensemble features plunging neckline, A-line straps with above knee length in straight hem that accentuated her curvaceous figure. To complete the outfit, the diva went with strappy heels and catholic locket that gave a simple yet stunning look. For glam picks, Disha chooses subtle eyeshadow, perfect brows, nude lip shade, contoured cheeks, and glowing skin. We loved how she left her gorgeous tresses open giving a wavy bouncy look.

Take a look at Disha Patani’s Sexy Bodycon Mini Dress:

On the work front, Disha Patani will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna. She also has Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan starrer PAN (popular-across-nation) India sci-fi thriller Project K and a Tamil film Suriya 42.

