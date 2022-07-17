Disha Patani has always been a style icon for so many. From her tremendous bikini avatars to magnificent gowns to amazing casual looks, she has definitely wowed everyone with her fashion game. Recently, The Baaghi 2 actress was seen at an event setting temperature high with her faux leather bodycon gown. The diva uploaded her pictures on gram breaking internet and looking smelting hot.Also Read - Bikini Day 2022: Esha Gupta, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi - Divas With Hottest Bikini Bodies in Bollywood

Disha Patani wore a black faux leather sleeveless bodycon dress. The ensemble featured halter neck, side-drape, sweetheart neckline, shirred sides, asymmetrical hem that accentuated her perfect physique. For glam picks Disha went with subtle smokey eyeshadow, sharp contour, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, hot red lip shade, and glowing skin. She wore the ensemble with high heels, elegant shinny earrings and grey flowered handheld bag. For hairdo, Disha went with shoulder length hair that matched with her outfit beautifully. Also Read - Disha Patani Doing Squats, Hip Thrusts and Lunges is All The Inspiration You Need This Weekend- WATCH

A look at Disha Patani’s Black Strapless Halter-Neck Dress:

Fires and hearts started flooding as soon as Disha Patani posted pictures on gram. “Hotness”, one fan wrote. They not just drooled over her outfit but also loved her distinctive hairstyle that she went from long hair to short hair. “Woah, loved the haird0”, another fan wrote.

Outfit Price:

Loved what Disha Patani is wearing? you can add this in your wardrobe too. The outfit is available on Norma Kamali website and is priced at Rs 10,000. The ensemble is named CAYLA SIDE DRAPE DRESS. Go, grab and add this gorgeous dress in your wardrobe now.

On proffesional front, Disha Patani is busy in promoting her upcoming film Ek Villain Returns, along with Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and John Abraham. This is their first collaboration. It is a sequel to Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain, which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. The film will be released in theatres on July 29, 2022.