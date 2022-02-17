If you’re looking for some fitness inspiration, then Disha Patani’s Instagram handle should do the trick. In fact, her trainer in an interview said that Disha Patani is the most dedicated person when it comes to fitness. The actor has been bestowed upon a few interesting tags like ‘hottest actress’, ‘fashionista’ and ‘fitness freak’ by the industry and her millions of fans. No wonder, Disha has been setting fitness goals with her workout posts for quite some time now, to the extent that she can give tough competition to Bollywood’s biggest fitness enthusiasts. Her new video on Instagram proves that.Also Read - Alia Bhatt Draws Fake Freckles on Her Face as She Goes to Berlin with Gangubai Kathiawadi

On her social media, the actress often demonstrates how effortlessly she can lift weights and do different exercises, including flying kicks, etc. The new video posted by the actress today impressed her fans and all the fitness freaks wherein she can be seen lifting 80 kg weights, doing 5 rack pulls.

She posted an interesting caption for the video, "Rack pull 5 reps 80 kg🐶"!

Check out the video posted by Disha Patani:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Disha Patani can definitely kick some butts at the gym. From deadlift, backflips to somersaults, Disha can do it all. The actor often post snippets on her Instagram account, leaving her fans impressed.

While Disha has finished shooting for Karan Johar’s action drama ‘Yodha’ starring Sidharth Malhotra, she has ‘Ek Villain 2’ releasing this year too among her other professional commitments.

Motivated much?