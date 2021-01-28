Actor Disha Patani has been ruling hearts ever since she entered Bollywood. She never ceases to wow us with her sartorial choices, her fit body, and her on-point make-up game. Now she is back with yet another makeup tutorial on her YouTube channel, wherein she schools her fans on how to do a dewy makeup look. Also Read - Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Book, Unscripted, Debuts As the #1 Best Seller on the Day of Release

In the video, Disha seems to have opted for a dewy base with beaming highlighter, on-point brows, light shimmery eye shadow, mascara-clad lashes, and nude pink lip gloss. The actor kept her locks open in the video and opted for minimalistic gold earrings. Also Read - Mira Rajput Flaunts Her Rs 20K Abstract Print Co-ord in Goa And Husband Shahid Kapoor Goes Flirty Over The Look

Check out the video: Also Read - Sharmila Tagore Recalls Her Popular Bikini Photoshoot For Magazine, Says 'People Don't Let Me Forget'

Disha took to her Instagram to announce a new tutorial video for dewy make-up on her YouTube channel. In the caption, she wrote, “Dewy makeup tutorial out now on my youtube channel✨ hope you guys enjoy it🌸”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

Disha Patani is not just a versatile actor but also a fitness enthusiast. She keeps on sharing her pictures and videos from her fitness regime. Last week, she uploaded a video that redefines her fitness goals for fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

Disha Patani is known for her roles in films including M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Malang, and Baaghi 2.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Salman Khan-starrer ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ and Mohit Suri’s directorial ‘Ek Villian 2’, co-starring John Abraham.

What do you think of Disha’s makeup skills, will you give it a try?