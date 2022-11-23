Disha Patani Oozes Hotness in Sexy White Mini-Dress For Kartik Aaryan’s Birthday Bash, Fans Go WOW – See Viral Photos

Disha Patani Oozes Hotness in Sexy White Mini-Dress For Kartik Aaryan's Birthday Bash, Fans Go WOW - See Viral Photos

Disha Patani Looks Bombshell: Disha Patani never fails to amaze her fans and followers with hot and sexy pictures. The actor who drops bombshell pictures in a bikini and the bodycon dress has once set the internet ablaze. The Ek Villian Returns star, who is very conscious about her fitness routine, motivates her fans with her workout sessions. Her sexy figure is proof that she never skips a session even during busy shoot days. Disha Patani makes jaws drop as she wears a sexy white mini-dress with a knotted sweetheart neckline for Kartik Aaryan’s birthday bash. The fitness enthusiast turns heads as she arrives with her gym trainer Aleksandar at the venue.

Disha Patani attended Kartik Aaryan’s birthday bash along with her gym trainer. The two arrived at the venue in the same car but didn’t pose for the paps. She wore a white mini dress along and styled her in soft curls. She accentuated her look with a matching white handbag. Disha Patani rounded up her hot look with silver heels and minimal dainty jewellery. Disha Patani’s video from the birthday bash went viral in no time and fans dropped fire emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “😍😍😍😍😍disha 😍😍😍she is damn hawtttt and pretty.” Another user wrote, “She is sooo gorgeous.” While others were wowed by her all-white look for Kartik Aaryan;’s birthday bash.

Watch Disha Patani’s Viral Clip From Kartik Aaryan’s Birthday Bash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On the professional front, Disha Patani will be seen in Dharma Production’s Yodha. The film also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna. She also has Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Project K in her pipeline. Disha Patani is all set to make her Tamil debut with actor Suriya in Suriya 42.

