If you are looking for mid-week fitness motivation, then scroll through actor Disha Patani Instagram account. Disha is not just a versatile actor but also a fitness enthusiast. She recently uploaded a redefines her fitness goals for fans in a new workout video on social media.

In the short clip, she has posted on Instagram, Disha can be seen doing a Lat pulldown workout for her back. The actor chose a sloth emoji to caption her picture.



In other news, actor Anil Kapoor recently hinted about actor Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s relationship. On the Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil asked Anil whose diet he would like to steal and the actor named Tiger. He added that he has not worked with Tiger yet but “lekin uski jo woh hai na’ Disha Patani, I have stolen her diet (to stay fit).”

Disha will next be seen in “Radhe”, co-starring Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda. The film is directed by Prabhudeva.

She is also looking forward to reuniting with filmmaker Mohit Suri on the set of their next film, “Ek Villain 2”. The actress has earlier collaborated with Mohit on their 2020 film “Malang”.

Disha will also be seen in “KTina”, produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh.

(With inputs from IANS)