Actor Disha Patani is known for her roles in films including MS Dhoni, Malang, and Baaghi 2. In the past, she has made headlines for her interesting roles, dancing chops, and of course for her sartorial choices. If you scroll through actor Disha Patani's Instagram handle, you will get a hint that the actor has a bit of everything in her wardrobe. Be it casual T-shirts, sultry workout outfits, breezy maxi, or bodycon dresses. From party-ready bodycon dresses to a flirty number, Disha never disappoints the fashion police.

It seems that Disha Patani can't get enough of her body-skimming dresses. We have picked 5 pictures of Disha Patani wearing bodycon dresses, which one do you like the most?

Black Bodycon Dress

Disha looks stunning in a black bodycon dress, here. If you do not want to experiment too much and want to play safe, then add a black bodycon dress to your closet.

Hot Pink Bodycon Dress

We loved Disha’s hot pink bodycon dress. This party-ready strappy mini dress can be a perfect fit if you want to ditch neutral hues and safe silhouettes. This hot pink bodycon dress will definitely make you stand out from the crowd and make heads turn in your direction.

Striking Red Bodycon Dress

Disha looks striking hot in full sleeve georgette body-skimming dress. The dress features a square neckline and a ruched pattern. Become the talking point of a party by adding this stunning number to your closet.

Yellow Bodycon Dress

Disha is giving us a major Kim K vibe in this yellow bodycon dress with a plunging neckline. Look like a ray of sunshine by adding this bright number to your wardrobe.

Purple Bodycon Dress

Disha looks smoking hot in a purple bodycon dress, she made a stylish statement by keeping her hair in soft curls, black boots, and statement earrings.