Actor Disha Patani’s love for fitness is known to all. From indulging in a yoga session, and Pilates to kickboxing, the actor is one of the fittest artists in Bollywood presently. The actor who is awaiting the release of her film Ek Villain Returns follows a strict workout regime and she never misses a chance to inspire her fans and followers by sharing a glimpse of her workout session on social media. If you are looking for fitness inspiration, look no further than Disha Patani.Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa To Return After Five Years With Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar As Judges

The actor in the 2021 interview with Vogue said that she trains every day for an hour, and she takes an off on a Sunday. “I work out every day and my routine usually involves cardio in the mornings, like dancing, kickboxing or gymnastics, and weight training in the evenings.” Also Read - Ek Akela Iss Sheher Mein To Dil Dhoondta Hai: Bhupinder Singh's Most Iconic Melodies

The 30-year-old actor on Tuesday posted a short snippet from her kickboxing session. Well, now we know the secret behind that strong and sculpted body. In the video, Disha can be seen acing different kick styles quite effortlessly. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Trolls Herself, Wants to Star in a Film With Family: ‘We’ll Call it Nepotism’

Check out the video here:

The actor can be seen in a comfortable outfit. She can be seen in an oversized T-shirt and comfy grey trousers. The Malang actor tied her hair in a ponytail.

The video garnered over 2.5 lakh likes and more than 1 million views.

Inspired much?