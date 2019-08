Actress Disha Patani slayed the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 in a black sparkling outfit.

The Baaghi 2 actress dazzled the runway in the black, tailored fit, full sleeve evening gown, with a thigh-high slit. And it was her dark smoky eyes which caught the attention of everyone.

Disha walked down the ramp for ace duo designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana too turned showstopper for the designers.