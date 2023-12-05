Home

Lifestyle

Disha Patani Shows How She Gets Sexy Legs And Glutes With Intense Deadlift Workout – Watch Video

Disha Patani Shows How She Gets Sexy Legs And Glutes With Intense Deadlift Workout – Watch Video

Disha Patani hits up the gym in HOT athleisure wear, performs deadlift in an Intense workout video. Scroll down to watch!

Disha Patani Shows How She Gets Sexy Legs And Glutes With Intense Deadlift Workout - Watch Video

Disha Patani is a fitness enthusiast. She follows a very disciplined fitness routine and never misses to hit the gym. Disha likes to keep her fans updated about what goes on in her daily workout. Apart from serving major fashion inspiration, the Malang actress also shells fitness goals and motivates her fans to hit the gym. Recently, she shared a video on Instagram where she performed an intense training session. In case you missed it, then scroll down now.

Trending Now

Taking to her social media, Disha shared a video where she can be seen performing deadlifts and squats in repetitions. She donned brown shorts and a light-coloured jacket while working out. She is known for her weight training during workouts and likes to push herself beyond her comfort zone. Disha gave a dose of proper leg workout day that she does for toned and hot legs. While sharing the Instagram video, she captioned it, “🦵 day 😅.”

You may like to read

Disha Patani Serves Fitness Inspo in Latest Instagram Video- WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disha Patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Benefits of Squats For Toned Legs And Glutes

Squats are one of the best exercises you can do to strengthen and tone your legs. It increases hip flexibility and helps you move more easily in all directions. Moreover, this exercise also improves mobility and can have a positive effect on your overall physical performance. So, if you’re looking for an effective way to build muscles and strength in your legs, then squats are the best exercise you can do.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Disha will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna. She is also shooting for her Tamil debut Suriya 42 opposite Suriya. Disha is also a part of Project K, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.