Disha Patani Sweats It Out Through Kickboxing, Serves Intense Workout Goals on Lazy Mondays- WATCH
Disha Patani showed her kickboxing session to fans and fitness enthusiasts, and it's all the Monday motivation we need to get through the rest of the week. Watch the viral clip
Bollywood hottie, Disha Patani is a fitness enthusiast and her Instagram page is the biggest proof of it. She often shares videos showcasing her indulging in vigorous exercises. Now we know how she remains fit and active. On Monday, The diva showed her kickboxing session to fans and fitness enthusiasts, and it’s all the motivation and workout goals we need to get through the rest of the week.
Disha Patani posted the video on her social media, flaunting her gym attire in a white T-shirt and a pair of slate grey shorts. The diva pulled her tresses back into a ponytail to keep them off her face during some intense workout session. In the reel, Disha can be seen throwing some amazing kicks and impressive punches. While sharing the video on gram, Disha captioned it “Basics first (sic)”.
Check out Disha Patani’s Intense Kickboxing Session For a Motivational Monday:
Kickboxing helps energise the body and mind, raising energy levels by exhaling forcefully, and sweating off impurities. Along with helping one attain their fitness objectives, it also helps in strengthening core muscles, improves posture, lowers stress and also releases endorphins that enhances mood and confidence.
What do you think of Disha Patani’s Workout Video? Inspired Much?
