Disha Patani Takes Hotness to Next Level in Silver Sequin Bustier Bralette And Thigh-High Slit at ICW 2023, See Hot Pics

It’s raining glamour as designers walk the runway with their most stunning creations at the FDCI ICW 2023. Disha Patani, who stole the show as the face of designer Dolly J, looked nothing short of a sexy dream on the stage. She made all the waves with her unbeatable hotness and unmistakable charm.

Disha Patani stunned in a silver co-ord set with sequin embellishments. The glamorous ensemble came with a bustier blouse top with a plunging neckline. Disha Patani wore it with a similar mermaid skirt that had a sultry side cut that reached her thigh. Her attire accentuated her toned abs while flawlessly hugging her figure. She made several heads turn, thanks to the side split and shimmering details.

Disha Patani chose silver striking earrings, a matching bracelet for the wrist, and a pair of shining silver strappy shoes to complete her breathtaking ensemble. She chose to wear glittering eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascaraed lashes, contoured cheeks, and glossy peach lipstick. Disha Patani’s lush locks fell on one side of her shoulder to complete her gorgeous look.

DISHA PATANI OOZES OOMPH IN SILVER SEQUIN OUTFIT AT ICW 2023:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FDCI (@fdciofficial)

Disha Patani managed to wow her fans, followers and fashion critics with her looks at ICW 2023. Her bustier blouse and the sexiest thigh-high slit that came with a floor-sweeping train delivered just the perfect amount of oomph. Her fans flooded the comment section with fire and heart-eye emojis. One of the users wrote, “Honestly this was the best set! She looked gorgeous in that piece! Loved it✨🤍 (sic).” Another user wrote, “God dammit disha. Showstopper alright. Throw iin a few hearts that stopped too (sic).” The third one wrote, “Goddesssss😍😍😍 (sic).”

Most of her fans have even dubbed it the finest walk they have seen her perform thus far, while others have referred to her as a real fashion queen.

DISHA PATANI SET THE STAGE ON FIRE, WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FDCI (@fdciofficial)

Dolly J’s collection was inspired by the mesmerizing presence of the enigmatic Moon, which stands as a timeless symbol of mystery, beauty, and wonder. It featured soft, flowing silhouettes that accentuated the model, evoking the Moon’s gentle radiance. Pearly white sequins, metallic tissues, Ivory tulle, and iridescent silver sequins mirror its ethereal glow, while burnt copper, washed gunmetal, and deep red hues embody the mystique of this celestial body.

