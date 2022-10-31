Disha Patani Turns Tigress in Post-Diwali Workout: Disha Patani is back-in-action and is certainly in no mood to rest post festive celebrations. The actor is hell-bent on burning her Diwali calories through her rigorous workout sessions. Disha, who is known to be a fitness enthusiast has also been training with her boxing and martial arts moves for quite some time. The Ek Villain Returns actor had recently posted a hot workout video where she showcased her killer boxing skills. Today, the actor dropped a video where she strikes a killer martial art move.Also Read - Disha Patani Scores High on Fitness As She Practices Kickboxing in New Workout Video- WATCH

CHECK OUT DISHA PATANI’S MARTIAL ART MOVES:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

DISHA PATANI DROPS FIERY WORKOUT VIDEO

In the viral video, Disha is seen taking a flip as she donned white t-shirt and grey trousers. She captioned her post as, “🐮.” The actor known for her hot-toned bod and sex appeal often impresses her fans and followers with stunning photos and reels. Her vacation photos in beachwear and party pictures in hot bodycon outfits are a proof of her disciplined health and fitness routine. The actor treats her body like a temple and is always punctual with her gym sessions despite her busy schedule. Also Read - Disha Patani is Giving Us Serious Fitness Goals With These 7 Jaw-Dropping Pictures

Disha will next be seen in Project K alongside Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. She also stars in Dharma Productions’ Yodha co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna.

