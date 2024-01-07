Home

Lifestyle

Disha Patani’s ‘Clean’ Flying Kick Will Lend Fitness Motivation to Power Through 2024 – WATCH

Disha Patani’s ‘Clean’ Flying Kick Will Lend Fitness Motivation to Power Through 2024 – WATCH

Disha Patani masters her 'clean' flying kicks like a Kung-Fu expert in the challenging workout video for 2024 - WATCH

Disha Patani's 'Clean' Flying Kick Will Lend Fitness Motivation to Power Through 2024 - WATCH

Disha Patani doesn’t take any chances when it comes to keeping herself fit. She maintains a very strict fitness regimen and never skips the gym, even with her hectic schedule that includes filming for movies, commercials, and red-carpet events. Disha Patani never fails to surprise her followers with a sneak peek at her intense training regimen on social media. She often posts glimpses of her rigorous workout to lend fitness motivation to her devotees on Instagram. The ‘Baaghi 2‘ actress continues to test her limits with her flying kicks and gravity-defying backflips. Disha Patani inspired her fans and followers with her first workout video of 2024. The caption on the video read, “Trying to get the basics clean… kick repeat (sic).”

Trending Now

Disha Patani was seen doing the kicks in the sporty baggy outfit in the workout video. She was kicking like a professional expert. The slow-motion effect was the icing on the cake when she executed the tornado kick.

You may like to read

Disha Patani’s FIRST Workout of 2024 – WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

Disha Patani’s workout video went viral on social media in no time. Her fans and followers dropped hearts and fire emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “2024 is Disha’s Year.” Another user wrote, ” Mam really you looking so cute (sic).” The third user wrote, “You are great Dishu (sic).” Her fans also requested to see the actress and her ex-BF Tiger Shroff together for a workout. The comment read, “When can we see an MMA fight between you and Tiger? (sic).”

Disha Patani is renowned for her commitment to physical well-being and her passion for a variety of workout styles. She combines aerobic, weight training, and flexibility exercises in her fitness regimen. She loves to be active and stresses the value of it. She likes to dance, kickbox, and lift weights.

On the professional front, Disha Patani will appear with megastar Prabhas in the much-awaited film Kalki 2889AD, which is set for release later this year. The dystopian science fiction written and directed by Nag Ashwin, also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. Kalki 2898 AD is a science fiction movie, yet it has an unexpected tie to mythology.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.