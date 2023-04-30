Home

Lifestyle

Disha Patani’s Hardcore Gym Training Is What Inspires Us to Workout on Lazy Weekends- WATCH

Disha Patani’s Hardcore Gym Training Is What Inspires Us to Workout on Lazy Weekends- WATCH

Another video of Disha Patani's intense workout will leave you motivated for the rest of the week. Scroll down to watch!

Disha Patani's Hardcore Gym Training Is What Inspires Us to Workout on Lazy Weekends- WATCH

Disha Patani is a fashion and fitness enthusiast. Without a doubt, the diva has one of the most tremendous physique in the entertainment industry. Disha is a fitness freak, and her Instagram page is the biggest proof of it. The Bollywood hottie often gives us the sneak-peak of her regular workouts and shares the idea of her fit and active lifestyle. Well, this time too we got hands on Disha’s latest gym video, acing every other workout like a pro. Keep scrolling to see the latest video of the actress.

Disha Patani’s fitness coach Rajendra Dhole posted the video of her on his Instagram page and captioned it ”As always Shining bright like a diamond and working hard like a labourer. Gorgeous @dishapatani” In the video, Disha Patani can be seen practicing mix of rigorous exercises and working out dedicatedly. She started with few shoulder exercises that helps in strengthening upper body and building muscles. The actress chose the day to focus on upper body and did various multi-functional exercises that target different areas of the shoulders. Disha aced pull-ups and cable-curls for building stronger muscles, biceps and forearm.

You may like to read

Disha Patani’s Intense Workout Session Motivates us to Get-Set-Go On Weekends:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RD Rajendra Dhole (@rajendradhole)

Disha Patani kept her gym attire minimal and opted for a black jacket and matching shorts. The diva pulled her tresses back into a bun to keep them off her face during some intense workout session.

On the professional front, Disha Patani is currently on set with actor Suriya for Suriya 42. She will also appear in the action drama Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra. The fitness enthusiast also has Project K with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan.

What Do You Guys Think Of Disha Patani’s Intense Workout Session? Inspired Much?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.