With the season of summers just around the corner, we know you would be super excited to finally step out with the new normal norms romance while dressing up in the breezy summery dresses. Be it a brunch date with friends, a dinner date with your partner, or an all-girls night out, carrying the perfect fitting attire that is in trend is essential for any female. Though usually summers are associated with neon and eye-popping colors, the year 2021 is the year of pastel hues, solid colors, and sorbet-colored tones. Also Read - Dia Mirza Shares Stunning Pictures From Her Mehendi, Wears a Sunny Bright Suit - See Pics

Experts have also predicted that the fashion world will be primarily dominated by pastel and solid colors this year. Unnati Malharkar, content creator has rounded up an array of sizzling attires that you could alternatively opt for to look ravishing this summer season. Also Read - Fashion Designer Sabyasachi Brings 4 Forgotten Beauty Trends Back in Vogue

Pick any one of the following outfits and look chic and ethereal this Summer: Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor in Rs 2.74 Lakh Neon Dress Will Brighten up Your Dull Day

1. Bodycon Dress

A bodycon dress will help accentuate your curvaceous body and look elegant as well. Go for an off-shoulder bodycon outfit in earthy tones such as grey or sepia. Keep your hair loose and apply dewy make-up. You could even team it up with a pendant and stilettoes and you’re all set for the special day.

2. Flowing Maxi Dress

A maxi dress in black, olive green, or cream color would look amazing on all body types. The length would also help you look taller. Select a sleeveless gown with a front or a side slit. It will make your legs visible and also lend you a poised look. Complete your date night attire with a pair of studded earrings that dangle and a pair of black or brown high heels.

3. Long Gown with a Thigh-High Slit

One of the trendiest options that would suit any occasion is an aptly fit and flare long gown with a thigh-high slit. Opt for a subtle and not too over-the-top color instead of a shiny and shimmery one. You could pair it with a set of pearl studs and go for flowing, wavy hair with it. Add a pair of heels and you’re done.

4. Bright Crop Top with Jeans

Jeans are comfortable, stylish, and look trendy too. Pair it with a brightly colored crop top or a floral crop top. Complete your special night look with a pair of knee-high boots in shades of black or brown with heels. You could also add a pair of silver hoop earrings and voila! You are ready to shine.

5. Shimmery Jumpsuit

To keep it simple yet modish, you could pick a shimmery, silk jumpsuit that would give you that graceful and killer date night look. Go for the one with highly sensuous cuts, pair it up with matching pumps and leave your tresses open. Wear it without any accessories and look stunning.