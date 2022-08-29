Who is Divita Rai, Miss Diva Universe 2022: Divita Rai was crowned Miss Diva Universe in a stunning ceremony on Sunday evening in Mumbai. The 23-year-old was anointed by the reigning Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu who looked lovely in her deep maroon gown at the event. Divita, who will now be representing India at the 71st Miss Universe 2022 pageant, hails from Mumbai, while she was born in Mangalore, Karnataka.Also Read - Harnaaz Sandhu In Legal Trouble: Comedy Nights With Kapil Fame Upasana Singh Files Case Against Miss Universe- Deets Inside

DIVITA RAI’S QUALIFICATION

Divita is an architect by profession and has also done modelling. She studied at the Sir JJ College of Architecture in Mumbai and went on to pursue her passion for modelling at the same time. She also loves playing badminton and basketball, listening to music and reading. Also Read - 'Sushmita Sen is a Love Digger': Vikram Bhatt's Befitting Reply to Trolls on 'Gold Digger' Comment

DO YOU KNOW DIVITA RAI PARTICIPATED IN MISS DIVA UNIVERSE LAST YEAR?

Not many know that Divita had also participated in the Miss Diva Universe pageant in 2021 where Harnaaz won the crown and eventually led India to win the 70th Miss Universe pageant. Divita was the Miss Diva 2nd Runner-Up at the competition last year and she participated again this year to win the coveted title. Also Read - Explained: Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu Revealed That She Suffers From Celiac Disease, Know What This Disease Is And Treatments Available

DIVITA RAI’S MOTTO IN LIFE

In an interview with Times of India earlier, Divita revealed that she travelled a lot while growing up because her family had to live across cities within the country. Divita said this is the reason why she considers being adaptive as one of her biggest strengths because she faced changes and endured challenges while growing up. As told to the daily, her motto has always been “never fear change, embrace life and live each moment to its fullest.”

MISS DIVA UNIVERSE, DIVITA RAI’S FAMILY

When asked about the causes and the changes that she would bring to society if she wins more coveted titles later, Divita said she feels very strongly about education because she has seen her father using education as a tool to empower himself during the worst of the circumstances. She said she would make education accessible to all if she can do that in the future. Divita said, “My father harnessed its [education] power to break out of his financial circumstance and empower himself to earn and provide for his family.”

She considers Sushmita Sen, actor and Miss Universe 1994, as her biggest inspiration. Our congratulations on her win!