Finally, the Awards Season is here. Recently, Filmfare played host to a gala night that was high on glamour and fashion. The awards night was well-attended by prominent names from Bollywood. Actor Divya Khosla Kumar also attended the awards ceremony. She opted for a lilac gown which had a shimmery and feathery gown. There is no doubt that Divya Khosla Kumar looks gorgeous in that gown, but some are suggesting it looks a little too like Kylie Jenner's 2019 Met Gala's dress.

Not just netizens, Diet Sabya, an anonymous account on Instagram followed by the likes of actor Sonam Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has called out Divya and her designer label Atelier Zuhra. The account, which is dedicated to exposing blatant copies, imitations in the fashion world. Diet Sabya posted a reel in which it compares the two outfit with Beyonce's Dej Vu playing in the backdrop. The caption read, "Alexa play déjà vu by Beyonce 👀 .. Kylie in @versace; @divyakhoslakumar in @atelierzuhra" (sic)

Check out Diet Sabya's post here:

Check out Divya Khosla Kumar’s post here:

Except for the dramatic sleeves, the cut of both gowns, as well as the feathered bottom, colour, and nude corset look similar. If you look carefully at Kylie’s Versace gown, it featured dramatic sleeves, a feathered trail, sheer details, figure-forming fit.

Check out Kylie Jenner’s Look From Met Gala 2019:

Not just Divya, Deepika Padukone and designer Gaurav Gupta were called out for copying Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala outfit. Remember Deepika’s lilac gown from IIFA Awards? The gown also featured dramatic sleeves with a gossamer tulle hood.

Do you think it is a #Gandicopy? Let us know in the comments below!