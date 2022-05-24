Bollywood actor and producer Divya Koshla Kumar has recently been coming up with stunning songs and mesmerizing us with her gorgeous looks. Recently, the diva hooked us with her sizzling outfit at the trailer launch of Designer. She was seen taking fashion quotient a notch higher this time. So, let us take a look at her outfit and decode it.Also Read - Satyameva Jayate 2 Opening Day Box Office Collection: John Abraham Starrer Witnesses Slow Growth

Diva Khosla Kumar sported in a shimmery metallic midi dress featuring stretch bandage fabric and backless detailing. With Plunging neckline and high thigh-slit, the outfit appeared more sensous and appealing. Divya nailed the look with golden accessories and long wet tresses. To complete her ensemble, the diva went with a smokey eyeshadow, light brown lip shade, glam highlighter, shimmery bronzer for an unforgettable look. Divya sparkled our way straight her way straight into our hearts with this look.

A look at Divya Khosla Kumar’s Backless Metallic Midi Dress:

Check out the price of Divya Khosla Kumar’s Outfit:

Loved what Divya is wearing? You can add this in your wardrobe. The outfit is available on website Bella Barnett. The Backless Metallic Midi Dress is Worth Rs Rs 7,978. So grab it today for your new party look.

The song titled, Designer gave fans a sizzling performance by the trio, Divya Khosla Kumar, Yo Yo Honey Singh and Guru Randhawa. Directed by Mihir Gulati, the song received huge amount of praise and love the moment it was featured online as the fans were eagerly awaiting for the collaboration of Divya Khosla Kumar, Yo Yo Honey Singh and Guru Randhawa.

What do you think of Divya’s look? Tell us in the comments below.