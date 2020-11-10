We are just 3 days away from Diwali, the festival of lights. With Diwali comes a ton of checks on our to-do list, from cooking the best meal, cleaning the house, Lakshmi Puja, and slipping into our best ethnic wear to ring in the festivities. While we do that, that really doesn’t leave you with much time to get ready. One can always count on Mira Rajput to shell out some style lessons. Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput in an Instagram video shows how to get a quick, fast, and fuss free look this Diwali. Also Read - Ahead of Diwali, UP Bans Firecrackers Till Nov 30, Allows Green Crackers in Certain Districts

Mira shared that she loves doing everything by herself, including cooking, setting the table, and the flowers because of which she doesn't get much time to get ready. Mira shared that she likes subtle makeup. Mira has amassed a huge fan following on social media and is also known for her flawless, supple skin.

"Get your Diwali Glow on! ✨ Here comes Diwali and with it a ton of checks on your to-do list. So here's a quick and easy makeup look to get you ready in under 15 minutes cause we really won't have more time than that!, " Mira wrote alongside her video on Instagram.

In the video, Mira shows that she prepped her skin with a Forest Essential moisturizer and juicy chemistry lip balm. Mira skipped the foundation and quickly moved to Ruby Organics concealer, and then used a highlighter as an eyeshadow to amp up the look. Mira used a colourbar wine colour eyeliner, maskara and a cream blush which gave a beautiful sun tint glow to her cheeks. She used a caramel stone lip shade to complete her look.

Watch the video here:

What are your thoughts on Mira’s Diwali Glow look?