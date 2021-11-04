Eco-Friendly Diwali 2021: The festival of light – Diwali – is the most awaited festival in India. It is celebrated with much pomp and show. The festival symbolizes the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair. The festival of light is observed on the 15th day of the holiest Kartika month.Also Read - Khushi Kapoor Dazzles in a Sunshine Yellow Lehenga Worth Rs 79K

With the Covid-19 pandemic and the increased air pollution, we must approach a green style towards this year's Diwali celebration. Different cities in India are facing the brunt of increased air pollution and we must protect and preserve mother India. According to several reports, it is predicted that air pollution may increase after the Diwali celebration. Hence, it is our responsibility to make this Diwali eco-friendly and at the same time, enjoy the festival of lights.

Here are 5 Ways to Celebrate Eco-friendly Diwali This Year

Stop the Use of Crackers

It is high time that we realise that crackers are not the only thing needed for a perfect Diwali celebration. For a healthy green alternative, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research have developed green crackers. These reduce the smoke emission by 35%. You can either switch or can completely stop the use of crackers altogether.

The Art of Minimalism

By opting for flowers for decoration, will not only look beautiful but will also look classy. Along with flowers, you can opt for eco-friendly, natural biodegradable alternatives like grains, pulses, Haldi and rice powder.

A Fuss-Free Celebration

You can opt for clay-based diyas, tableware and figurines instead of fibres, foam and other components of non-biodegradable materials. Clay is not heavy and is an eco-friendly component. You can decorate your house with beautiful clay made items.

Electric Lights and Diyas

Diwali is called the festival of lights and every corner of the house should be lit. It is a symbolism of truth winning over evil. You can do away with candles and instead make way for Led lights, flowers, rangoli and diyas.

Virtual Celebration

With the increase in Covid-19 cases, it is important that you follow the set Covid-19 protocols. Celebration with the right kind of people can be done anywhere and hence, you can make virtual Diwali celebration fun with games and music.