Diwali 2021 Decor Tips: With the festival season coming up, let's find the right way to change your home into an enchanting, festive wonderland so you and your friends can get the festival season feels! Especially when it's the season of light around the corner. It's time to spice up your home with Diwali decorations. This time try to make a decoration that lasts all year round. It is better if you stick to LED lights rather than the mini fairy lights if you are planning for the same.

1. Diwali 2021 Decor Tips: Change the interior

If you have any old festive wears or sarees that are unused or thrown away, don't waste time and pick the sewing machine and put together all the pieces together for making beautiful patterns for your cushions and for your bedroom hangers. Decorations that are handmade are something that is still loved by all.

2. Diwali 2021 Decor Tips: Crepe paper toran

Crepe Paper Toran lasts longer than fresh flower toran and looks better than plastic toran. This is the perfect Diwali decoration, this decoration is something that can be used all around the year! You can use this for all festivals. You can add your own colors, add gold bells, customize it according to your wish and keep it around your house forever.

3. Diwali 2021 Decor Tips: Washi tape Diwali tealights

Candles are something that can be used for all the festivals. Washi tapes are the best solutions for brightening up your candles. For each length add colorful washi tapes. If possible, spice things up by cutting out different shapes and patterns from these tapes and sticking them on your candle holders.

4. Diwali 2021 Decor Tips: Fairy lights with a twist

Fairy lights and photo prints are the perfect matches! Choose your favorite pictures and add them with fairy lights. Hang them around your sitting room or places where your guests would be seated. Write sweet words of love and stick them along with these pictures.

5. Diwali 2021 Decor Tips: Style up the staircase

Stairs are one of the places that are overlooked by the host but not by the guests. So this time, dazzle your guests with twinkling fairy lights and string up bright paper lanterns to hang down from the staircase. Try using wall hanging that would brighten up the room.

6. Diwali 2021 Decor Tips: The candle inside a jar

This quick and easy-to-make DIY, take all the unwanted jars that are still in shape and color and put a candle inside them. Paint your jars and add glitters inside them. You can also try the floating candle DIY using this candle inside the DIY jar.

7. Diwali 2021 Decor Tips: Henna-decorated candles

If you don’t like the idea of plain candles, then why not try the henna-decorated ones. Paint your pattern with a henna cone on the candle’s canvas and use PVC glue to stick it in your holders.

8. Diwali 2021 Decor Tips: Paper bag luminaries

To give a smooth and warm ambiance in your home, add paper bag luminaries. (caution: don’t use real candles to avoid creating a fire hazard). Add more than 5-10 paper bag luminaries to your wall.

9. Diwali 2021 Decor Tips: Hand-painted diyas

Diyas are the essence of Diwali, so while purchasing Diyas this time, buy plain diyas and bring all the younger ones in your family together to paint them with acrylic paints and decorate them with sequins and beads.

10. Diwali 2021 Decor Tips: Beautiful Rangolis

What is Diwali without the beautiful pattern named Rangoli? This Diwali stick to the old school method. From making the rangoli colors to the overall design

11. Diwali 2021 Decor Tips: A new twist with chalk powder!

Chalk is something that all homes having toddlers or preschool children would have but have you ever wondered the different things that you could do with this. This time try making a chalkboard where people write messages from each other. This would make many happy and remind them of their childhood days. If you don’t have a chalkboard buy one it would only cost less than 50 euro.

Conclusion

For a happy place, all you need is love, warmth, affection from your near and dear ones, So this festive time, make sure you gather up all the people you love and have the best time ever! Have a safe and sweet Diwali so that the next time your photo wall will be filled with tons of pictures, and your brain will be filled with tons of happy memories.

— Inputs by Nitin Gagneja Founder of Flying Vertex Studio