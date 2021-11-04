Mumbai: Global icon Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram is thriving. She knows how to flaunt her sexy toned body during the festivals. Be it her desi look, gym look, or casual outfits- the actor knows how to kill it. Priyanka Chopra is a diva and often make style statements. This Diwali, PeeCee celebrated the eve in Los Angeles in a gorgeous yet sexy floral skirt designed by Arpita Mehta.Also Read - Tips to Stay Healthy and Beat Air Pollution This Diwali

Priyanka Chopra’s blouse featured mirrors and her lehenga was sand floral print tiered georgette skirt paired with printed slim dupatta. She looked beautiful with dewy and soft shimmer makeup with her hair in a middle partition and an unrealistic bounce. She kept her eyes shimmery with mascara and used a wine tinted lipper. Priyanka’s shimmer bronzed eye shadow stood out with striking highlighter. The lehenga/ skirt set is available on the Arpita Mehta site for Rs. 79,000. Also Read - Diwali Horoscope, November 4, Thursday: Leos to Get Financial Benefits, Not The Best Day For Virgo, Libra, Scorpio

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka posted a string of images from her Diwali celebrations. In the pictures, she can be seen flaunting her ethnic lehenga. “Happy Diwali eve… love, light and happiness to everyone. Kicking off the festivities with much gratitude and surrounded by love,” she captioned the post. Also Read - Diwali 2021: Wishes, Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, Images, Facebook Status For Loved Ones

Take a look at the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arpita Mehta Official Page (@arpitamehtaofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)



Priyanka’s Diwali look has left netizens in awe of her beauty. “Beautiful. Love your smile,” a fan commented. “Stunning. Happy Diwali PC,” another one wrote.

Priyanka was away from home as she was shooting in Europe for her web series ‘Citadel’. A few days ago only, she arrived in the US and reunited with her family.