Diwali is celebrated with much fervour and glam. This festival symbolises the victory of truth over evilness and darkness. This festival celebrates the return of Lord Rama with Goddess Sita and brother Lakshmana to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile.

Taking it to Instagram, Samantha dropped a series of pictures in which she looked drop-dead gorgeous. She wore a red co-ord with a sleeveless top that was embroidered with multi colours threads. Along with this, she wore a pair of red trousers, red handwoven silk shrug in multi colours.

Check out Her Pictures Here:

Samantha never fails to win people’s hearts. In the last picture, she posed with her pets and the entire internet went ‘aww.’ She wished her fans “Happy Diwali”.

To finish her looks, Samantha wore silver statement earrings and bangles from Sheetal Zaveri. Preetham Jukalker, a fashion stylist, styled Samantha. She left her hair open with curls. For makeup, she chose black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelash, drawn eyebrows, contoured and bold red lipstick.

What do you think of Samantha’s outfit?