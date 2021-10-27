Diwali, the festival of lights is around the corner. Add a little glow to your face during the festive season with easy home based ingredients. This homemade body scrub is helpful as it removes dead skin cells, dirt and hydrates the skin without the use of any chemicals.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra's beauty secrets revealed! The Quantico star shares 3 DIY beauty packs for looking flawless

In today’s time, the market is filled with easy and pre-pared body scrubs. However, they are not healthy. A body scrub should not only exfoliate but also help in moisturising the skin.

Ingredients You Need for Homemade Scrub

50g rice flour

30g powdered masoor dal

20g oats

20g multani mitti

2g haldi

2g neem powder

Few drops of lavender essential oil

Curd

Steps to Prepare the Body Scrub

Take a bowl, add rice and masoor dal. Stir it well. After this, add oats, multani mitti, haldi and neem powder. Add a few drops of lavender essential oil and mix it well. Take 2 tbsp mixture and add 2 tbsp curd in another bowl. Make it a paste-like texture. Shift these in an airtight jar.

Steps to Use This Scrub on body

Gently massage the scrub all over your face, neck, arms and legs. Use recurring tapping motions with your fingertips or palms and lightly massage. Allow it to sit for five to ten minutes. Do not rub it excessively on your skin. Rinse with water.

What are the Benefits?