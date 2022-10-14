Diwali 2022: The festival of lights, Diwali, is around the corner. The preparations for the most significant Hindu festival have already begun. Not only the Hindus but even the Sikhs, Buddhists, and Jains await every year to celebrate the victory of good over evil and light over darkness.

Given the diversity of India, the rituals and traditions of Diwali change from state to state. Yet, the binding factor that remains the same throughout religions is the custom of cleanliness. It is a well-accepted fact that our home and surrounding impacts our life and hence inhabiting a place suited for us is very essential. Energy cleaning is as important as cleaning your physical spaces. So, are you ready to make your home Diwali ready?

Diwali 2022: How to do Diwali Ki Safai in easy steps

Declutter: Decluttering makes your space organized and visually appealing – a perfect set-up to welcome the Goddess of Prosperity, Maa Lakshmi into our loving abode. But do you know that it also benefits your mental health?

Yes, apart from winning praise from your guests, a decluttered house also combats stress by reducing excessive visual stimuli. It makes you feel stable, positive, and more importantly, in control of your environment. Minimalism: Minimalism teaches you the value of living with fewer but substantial possessions. It’s a lifestyle where you invest in only the things that are truly needed instead of making a purchase decision just for the sake of it.

While decluttering involves getting rid of the possessions that are no longer needed, minimalism is about realizing how less we need in our day-to-day life. For instance, decluttering means removing old decorations from the desk while minimalism means you are good to go with only one antique instead of four.

Diwali 2022: What is energy cleaning and how to improve your home’s energy?

Now that we are done with the tips to prepare for a neat and clean physical space, it’s time for us to go the extra mile and dispose of the negative emotions and energy that we keep harbouring. To clean your energy, rectify your aura, purify your ambience and remove negative patterns.

The interrelationship between your aura, your subconscious mind and your home’s energy – Your aura is not just the electromagnetic spectrum that surrounds you but also the energy emanating from your being. Often depicted as a Halo, your aura represents your positive as well as negative energies.

It’s interesting to know that your home’s aura deeply impacts your individual aura. The negative energy from past experiences, difficult emotions and painful episodes stays in the room and affects every person who enters the space. This is the reason behind you feeling heavy in certain corners of your place and joyful in others.

Your subconscious mind is also interrelated with your own and your home’s aura. It impacts almost all of your life decisions so it becomes crucial to cleanse your energy from negative experiences.

Diwali 2022: How to clean your house as per energy-cleaning theory?

Essential oils: Use the essential oils of juniper or sage oil in an evaporator to clean your home room by room.

Sound therapy: Sound therapy consisting of soothing music and instruments is extremely beneficial in energy cleaning. 741 Hz for 9 hours can be used for general energy cleaning of the home.

Chanting positive mantras or affirmations: Just like hurtful words leave a mark on your subconscious, positive affirmations or mantras can help in removing negative energy from your environment as well as your subconscious mind.

This Diwali, declutter your home both physically and energy-wise to give your life a new boost.