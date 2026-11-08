Diwali 2026: Know the date, Lakshmi Puja muhurat, rituals and why the festival is celebrated

The festival brings families together to celebrate the victory of good over evil, welcome prosperity and follow customs passed down through generations.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/lifestyle/diwali-2026-know-the-date-lakshmi-puja-muhurat-rituals-and-why-the-festival-is-celebrated-8543138/ Copy

Everything to know about date, auspicious puja timings and celebrations (PC: Meta AI)

Diwali 2026: Diwali is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India. Also known as the festival of lights, it brings families and friends together for prayers, decorations, sweets and celebrations. Homes are cleaned and decorated with colourful rangolis and diyas as people prepare for the festive occasion. The festival holds deep religious and cultural importance for Hindus and is celebrated in different ways across the country. From traditional puja rituals to the stories behind its celebration, Diwali is a time associated with happiness, hope and new beginnings.

Diwali 2026 date and Lakshmi Puja muhurat

Diwali will be celebrated on Sunday, November 8, 2026. The festival falls on Kartik Amavasya, the new moon day of the Hindu month of Kartik. Lakshmi Puja is performed in the evening to seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, who is associated with wealth and prosperity.

According to Drik Panchang, the Lakshmi Puja muhurat in major cities is:

New Delhi: 5:54 PM to 7:50 PM

Mumbai: 6:27 PM to 8:27 PM

Kolkata: 5:20 PM to 7:18 PM

Hyderabad: 6:07 PM to 8:08 PM

The timings are based on local calculations and may vary depending on the city. Devotees can check their local Panchang for precise timings.

Diwali 2026 calendar: Important dates

Diwali celebrations take place over several days, with each occasion carrying its own meaning.

Dhanteras – November 6: People worship Lord Dhanvantari and traditionally buy gold, silver or utensils.

Choti Diwali – November 7: Also known as Naraka Chaturdashi, it is associated with Lord Krishna’s victory over Narakasura. Some regional calendars observe related rituals on November 8.

Diwali – November 8: The main festival is celebrated with Lakshmi Puja, diyas and festive gatherings.

Govardhan Puja – November 10: Devotees honour Lord Krishna and the Govardhan Hill.

Bhai Dooj – November 11: The festival celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters.

Lakshmi Puja vidhi: How to perform the rituals at home

Begin by cleaning the house and preparing a puja space with a red or yellow cloth. Place idols or pictures of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on the platform, keeping Ganesha to Lakshmi’s left.

Prepare a kalash with water, a coin, rice and flowers. Place mango leaves and a coconut on top. Begin the puja by worshipping Lord Ganesha, followed by Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera.

Offer flowers, fruits, sweets, kumkum and coins to the deities. Light a ghee lamp and incense sticks, recite prayers and conclude with Lakshmi Aarti. Families also light diyas around their homes and at entrances.

Why is Diwali celebrated?

Diwali symbolises the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. One of the most popular beliefs connects the festival with Lord Rama‘s return to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile and his victory over Ravana. According to tradition, people welcomed Rama, Sita and Lakshmana by lighting rows of diyas.

Another belief celebrates Goddess Lakshmi’s emergence during Samudra Manthan. In parts of southern India, Diwali marks Lord Krishna’s victory over Narakasura.