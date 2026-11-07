Diwali 2026: Why are diyas lit during the festival? Know spiritual significance behind the tradition

Diwali celebrations feel incomplete without rows of glowing diyas lighting up homes, balconies and entrances. But have you ever wondered why lighting earthen lamps is such an important part of the festival? Scroll down to know the deeper spiritual meaning behind this.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/lifestyle/diwali-2026-why-are-diyas-lit-during-the-festival-know-spiritual-significance-behind-the-tradition-8542861/ Copy

Diwali 2026 (PC: Magnific)

Diwali is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India, bringing families together to decorate their homes, prepare traditional sweets, perform Lakshmi Puja and enjoy the beauty of countless lights. As the evening approaches, people place small earthen lamps near their doorways, windows, balconies, and courtyards. The warm glow of these diyas has become one of the most popular symbols of the festival. But lighting diyas is not simply about decorating homes or making the celebrations look beautiful. The tradition carries a special meaning in Hindu culture and is connected with faith, spirituality and the belief that light can drive away darkness. From welcoming prosperity to remembering an important chapter from the Ramayana, there are several reasons why diyas hold such an important place in Diwali celebrations.

Diwali 2026: Diyas symbolise the victory of light over darkness

One of the main reasons behind lighting diyas during Diwali is their symbolic meaning. The festival is associated with the victory of good over evil, light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.

A small diya may look simple, but it represents hope, positivity and the strength to overcome difficult times. Its flame reminds people that even a little light can brighten a dark space. In the same way, the tradition encourages people to move away from negative thoughts and welcome goodness into their lives.

Diwali is celebrated on Amavasya, the new moon night, when the sky is naturally dark. Lighting rows of earthen lamps makes the surroundings brighter and reflects the deeper message of the festival. The word Deepavali itself comes from Sanskrit, where ‘Deepa’ means lamp and ‘Avali’ means a row. Together, they refer to a row of lights.

Diwali 2026: Connection between diyas and Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya

Another popular reason for lighting diyas during Diwali comes from the Hindu epic Ramayana. According to the traditional belief, Lord Rama, Goddess Sita and Lakshmana returned to Ayodhya after completing 14 years of exile and defeating Ravana.

The people of Ayodhya were overjoyed by their return. To welcome them home, they are believed to have decorated the kingdom with rows of earthen lamps. The entire city was illuminated to celebrate the return of their beloved king and the victory of good over evil.

This is one of the most widely recognised stories associated with Diwali, particularly in northern India. Even today, lighting diyas outside homes is seen as a way of remembering this occasion and celebrating the values of truth, courage and righteousness.

The tradition also explains why Ayodhya holds a special place in Diwali celebrations, with the city becoming a major centre of festivities every year.

Diwali 2026: Spiritual significance of lighting diyas during Lakshmi Puja

Lighting diyas is also closely connected with the worship of Goddess Lakshmi, who is regarded as the goddess of wealth, prosperity and good fortune in Hinduism.

On Diwali night, families clean and decorate their homes before performing Lakshmi Puja. Earthen lamps are placed near entrances, windows, balconies and places of worship. According to Hindu belief, illuminated and welcoming homes invite Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings and bring prosperity and happiness to the family.

Beyond material wealth, the diya also represents peace, wisdom and spiritual growth. In Hindu traditions, lighting a lamp is considered an important part of worship because it symbolises the removal of negativity and the presence of divine light.

Lighting diyas during Diwali is much more than a festive decoration. It is a tradition that brings together faith, family, and the timeless message of hope.