It is quite natural to gain weight post-Diwali celebration. The festive season is incomplete without having sweets. Especially the Diwali menu seems so tempting that it becomes almost impossible to stop ourselves from getting high on that calorie-rich food. Well, this may make you gain a bit of weight but that’s not something to worry about. We have a weight loss plan for you that will help in getting back in shape post-Diwali. Here is how you can lose weight in a healthy way.

Drink detox water in the morning

After Diwali, make a habit of having a glass of detox water as the first thing in the morning. Apart from keeping you hydrated, it will help you flush out the toxins from the body. To make detox water, add grape, honey, lemon, or cucumber in the water. Citrus drinks actually break down the saturated fats for their easier excretion from the body.

Keep your portion smaller

Instead of 2 to 3 bigger portions, having a few smaller and portions will benefit you. This will keep your metabolism active help your body break down fats efficiently and help in weight loss. In case you feel hungry after having a smaller portion, you can eat nuts and cereals.

Add potassium-rich food in your diet

During festivals, people get too high on alcohol that results in weight gain. Potassium is an important mineral that helps in either preventing or delaying alcohol absorption in the body. This clearly means that having an optimum level of potassium in the body can keep you from getting the side-effects of drinking alcohol. Notably, if alcohol is present in the body, it will be processed before the fats and carbs to generate energy. So keeping its absorption at bay can help in reducing your risk of getting fat. To increase the level of potassium in the body you can eat avocados, banana, yoghurt, or watermelon.