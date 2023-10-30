Home

Diwali Makeup Tips: Shahnaz Hussain Shares 5 Tips to Glam Up This Festive Season

Get ready for Diwali with Shahnaz Hussain and her expert recommendation. Chose your pick and adorn yourself with these latest make-up trends.

Festive season is here and it is time to glam up for the special days. With autumn winds blowing, winter is around the corner. With the changing winds of seasons, it is time to hop onto the next make-up trend.

After the light makeup used during the summer months, the autumn and winter seasons bring trends of brighter and more intense make-up. Smooth, glowing skin with bold eyes and lips are ruling the trends. However, the make-up trend still continues to move towards the natural look, with a non-shiny, fresh skin texture. Go for a healthy, radiant look, with a flawless finish.

The trend is for glowing skin, created with highlighters. Leave out the glitter where highlighting is concerned, but use the highlighter on the high points of the face, like cheekbones and under the brows. To emphasize the highlighted areas, go for extra touches of blush-on. Go for a rosy blush. Bronze and pink blush for cheeks is also catching on.

SHAHNAZ HUSSAIN FESTIVE MAKE-UP TIPS

Play With Your Liner and Highlight Your Eyes: If you wish to be trendy, natural looking brows should frame your eyes. Achieve fuller brows with light feathery strokes with an eyebrow pencil. Black lined eyes continue to be in and so will liquid eyeliner. In fact, liquid eyeliner is best for achieving the dramatic look for the eyes. But coloured liner is catching on. In fact, you can incorporate colour in many ways for the eyes. A thick line of coloured shadow can be used above the line of black eyeliner, while lining the lower lid only with coloured shadow. One can also use coloured shadow over the entire lid, blending it well. Classic blue or any other colour of your choice can be used as eyeliner to line the eyes. Coloured liner would help to brighten the eyes. Or, go for grey or brown eye shadow and apply a line of black eyeliner close to the lashes on the upper lid. A useful tip is to smudge the liner and then apply it again. Cat-Eyes Look: The cat-eyed look is still popular and the liner can be extended outwards and slightly upwards, beyond the outer corner of the eyes; like wings. For the lower lid, apply liner as close to the lower lashes as possible, but start from the middle of the lower eyelid and take the line towards the outer eyes. A touch of gold or silver shadow can be added at the inner corners if you wish to follow fashion trends. For gala evenings and parties, you may want to try gold, silver or bronze shadow to line the eyes over your eyeliner on the upper lid. Highlight under the brows with gold, ivory or a light-coloured eye shadow. Do Not Forget Mascara: Mascara is very much in. Roll-on mascara is easy to apply. Apply it both above and below the upper lashes, for a thicker look. Apply mascara on the upper lashes, extending the lashes outwards and slightly upwards at the outer corners. Apply on lower lashes too. Wait for a while and apply a second coat. Then brush out the lashes, with a small eyelash brush. Make the lashes appear thicker by applying powder between two coats of mascara. Glossy Lips: As for lips, lip gloss is back. The dramatic red for lips will continue to be the trend, also giving way to different shades of red. Lush, glossy lips will be in. Burgundy is a colour that will be popular, along with browns, like copper. The use of lip-liners, the same colour as your lipstick will still be trendy to line the lips before applying lipstick. The idea is to prevent lipstick from spreading. At the same time, the bare, neutral look may also rule trends, side by side, with glowing healthy skin and light pink lips and shadows. Apply lip gloss in the centre, after applying lipstick. For normal Indian complexion, you can go for warm earthy colours, like coral, wine, plum, strawberry, red and shades of red in lipstick. Orange and shades of orange, like tangerine or amber may also be used. Dark pink, rose-red or brick-red would look good too. One can also mix two colours to create the desirable effect. Nail Art: Coloured nails will be “in” – using colours like classic blue, green, yellow. Yes, it is the right time to be adventurous!

For Festivals, a Bindi is an integral part of make-up. Lookfor a decorative bindi, to match the colour of your dress. A bindi, studded with small sparkling stones, combined with a bright colour would be most attractive.

