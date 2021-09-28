Diwali Shopping Tips: Adding rugs and carpets is a sure-shot way to upgrade the look of a room. In fact, it won’t be wrong to state that a good carpet adds a different style to a space. You can make your space look cosy and luxurious at the same time. That said, a wrong rug can also be a daily reminder of the money you spent.Also Read - Inside Sonam Kapoor's Intimate London Home: Filled With Art, Jewel-Tone Decor With Distinct Indian Touches

A rug or carpet is a long-term investment. Thus, the extra effort you put into choosing a daily-use rug is important. For something you will use every day, durability is important. For rugs and carpets, it comes from the material they are based on.

Carpets that are great for daily use:

Carpets made of manmade fibres like polypropylene and nylon are sturdier and have qualities that make them great for daily use. For example:

They are value for money and easy to maintain.

Both polypropylene and nylon are fade-resistant. This is why, they are great for spaces like entryways, doorways, living rooms and kids’ rooms.

They are also moisture resistant.

Being a manmade fibre these carpets are naturally moth repellent if vacuumed regularly.

Proper regular maintenance of these carpets will give them a long unfazed life. So, here’s more about maintaining these carpets.

Types of carpets and their use: Polypropylene carpets

Nowadays, you can find plenty of carpets and rugs made of synthetic materials. Polypropylene is among the popular ones. Also known as olefin, these man-made fibres have improved a lot. Their look and feel are quite similar to wool fibres.

Maintenance Tips:

Polypropylene rugs and carpets are easy to clean and are quite low maintenance. Here are some tips and tricks to keep that rug shining and new for years:

Vacuum it regularly. This simple approach can prevent dirt, debris, and dust to settle down deep in the fibres. You can try it once a week but if you have pets or kids, bi-weekly vacuuming should do the job.

Polypropylene is stain resistant but when it comes to oil-based stains, you need to address the issue quickly. The best way is to blot it with a clean cloth or paper towel with water. If the stains are strong, use dry cleaning liquid to blot the stain and then vacuum later.

For washing the rug, you can use a mild soap and a scrub. Once you are done, let the polypropylene rugs air dry on a clothesline or over a railing. That being said, do not put it out in direct sunlight as it can damage the fibres of a polypropylene rug.

Types of carpets and their use: Nylon Carpets

While talking about carpet materials that are great for daily use, you have to give nylon its fair share. They are more durable than olefin and easier to dry as well. This makes them ideal for the bathroom and outdoor areas. Nylon rugs can also stretch under your furniture and do not lose their shape.

Maintenance Tips:

Regular vacuum is a good way to deal with day-to-day dirt and debris.

If any stain comes up, the quick way to deal with it is to blot up the stain with a paper towel.

You can also try home remedies such as dish detergent and water, lemon juice and club soda, or white vinegar and water, to lift stains from nylon carpet fibres.

Pay Attention to the Base Material While Buying

You should pay attention to the base material for these carpets. The base material plays an important role in making these rugs and carpets sturdy. Good base material will ensure that fibres don’t come off easily and that carpet has a grip on the ground.

Jute base material is the best, jute and cotton combination works ok.

Avoid only cotton base carpets.

For nylon carpets, the base material can often be polypropylene or woven polyester, which is good.

You might buy a carpet once or twice in a decade, but you are likely to use them almost every day. Therefore, you must find one that is easy to maintain and durable. Synthetic fibres like nylon or polypropylene win this race as they are great for daily use and high-traffic carpets.

Happy Shopping!

— Inputs by Ashish Dhingra, Founder, Obsessions, a home furnishing brand