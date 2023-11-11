Diwali Skincare Tips: 6 Quick Ways to Get That Festive Glow by Shahnaz Husain

Home

Festive season is here and it is more important than ever to practises a skincare routine to get that seasonal glow and nourish the skin.

Diwali Skincare Tips: It is a party all-night vibe all around as houses are all decked up to spread the love and laughter of the seasonal festivities. With rising pollution in cities like Mumbai and Delhi, skin get severely damaged and dull. But, how do we prep for the Diwali party and celebrations? Beauty expert Shahnaz Husain recommends a few tips and tricks to follow a proper skincare routine and enhance the aura of festival of lights.

Firecrackers begin days before Diwali, adding to the smoke and pollutants. That is why skin cleansing assumes more importance. The chemicals in the air irritate the skin, causing dryness or rashes.

DIWALI SKINCARE: TIPS TO BRING THAT FESTIVE GLOW

People with dry skin should use a cleansing gel, containing aloe vera, which not only rehydrates the skin, but also restores the normal balance. For oily skin, cleansing lotions containing mint, rose, lavender, sandalwood or lemon are ideal. Massage the cleanser lightly on the skin and wipe with moist cotton wool. After cleansing in the morning, tone the skin, using rose water. Using cotton wool, wipe the skin and then pat it briskly. In fact, the skin can be wiped and refreshed this way several times during the day. Green tea is also a powerful skin tonic. The use of scrubs helps to remove dead epithelial cells and thus brighten the skin. It also stimulates blood circulation to the skin surface and brings a glow to the skin. A scrub may be used once or twice a week. Make a scrub at home by mixing sesame seeds (til), dried mint leaves and honey. T these ingredients are not normally used, but they have a protective and revitalizing effect on the skin, both for face and body. Crush the sesame seeds coarsely and powder the dried mint leaves. Mix them with a little honey and apply on the skin. Leave on for 15 minutes and then moisten with water and rub gently on the skin with circular movements. Wash off with water. Scrubs also help to discourage blackheads and also help open pores and marks left by acne. Stubborn blackheads should be removed at a skin-care clinic, by a trained therapist, using proper methods. Pinching blackheads, or trying to remove them at home, not only leads to infection, but also scarring. To prevent skin eruptions and rashes, take one cup of Basil (tulsi) leaves. Add it to a litre of water. Simmer it on a very low fire till the water is reduced to half. Cool and strain. Use the water to wash the face. Make a paste of the leaves and apply on the face. This also helps to keep the skin healthy. Neem leaves can also be used the same way.

