The biggest festival of India, Diwali is round the corner and as per tradition this is the time to colour, de-clutter and decorate the home. Why not use the principles of Vastushastra to decide which colours to paint on your walls?

"One of the simple Vastu correction techniques is the use of colours to balance the five elements in your home and office," says VastuAcharya Manoj Srivastava, a renowned Vastu consultant in Delhi NCR. Vastu takes the use of colours to the next level, where each colour brings the desired vastu energies to your home in order to create harmony and balance.

Vastu is based on the principles of five elements and when these five elements are balanced you lead a harmonious life. Fortunately, each element has colours associated with it and the five elements have a certain relationship between them. This relationship can be used to balance all vastu defects in a space. For example, red, orange, violet, purple and pink are fire colours and blue, black are water element colours. Fire colours in North or North-East which are water directions cause vastu imbalance and can lead to difficulties in your career. So, some amount of care is required when choosing colours for your home.

Colours have a profound effect on how you behave and on your energy levels. Depending on the colour, you can feel relaxed, anxious, tired, wide awake, hungry, and even romantic. VastuAcharya Manoj Srivastava says,” When you intend to rest in an area of your home, select the lighter shades of the suggested colours and when you want to have activity in an area you can keep the colours bright and shiny. “

Let’s start our exploration of the vastu power of colour; it will help you create a home that is happy, vibrant, and beautiful.

Colours for Bedroom

Bedrooms require warmer and soothing colours. Earthy colours like cream, lighter shades of ivory brown, and peach are best suited for bedroom walls. Pink is another colour that is ideal for a couple’s bedroom as it stimulates romance. Do not have too many metallic colours or bright colours in the bedroom as it will disturb sleep. Metallic colours are more suited for offices and factories where you need to dispel lethargy and sleepiness. In most homes, the master bedroom is in the South-West or South. If that be the case the best colours for these directions are yellow, off-white, beige and cream.

Colours for Kitchen

White is the best colour for the kitchen because then the focus becomes the colours of the food and nourishment and not the colours of the environment. If you are renovating the kitchen consider going for white cabinetry and green or yellow countertop. Avoid black granite in the kitchen. As per Indian Vastu principles, you will find most kitchens in the South-East or North-West. If your kitchen is in South East, you can use green, red or golden colours in the cabinets and green countertop.

If your kitchen is in North West choose bright yellow, blue, grey in cabinetry with a yellow or off-white countertop.

Colours for the Living Room

Living rooms, dining rooms and drawing rooms are places where you need high energy. Bright shades and metallic shades are best used here. Bright blue, red and greens will attract happier energies to your home.

Colours for Your Home Office

With the new trend of work from home, we tend to spend a great deal of time in-home office. Though this is a zone of high activity we still need balance such that we do not feel sleepy and at the same time we do not feel stressed. Pastel colours are best suited for this area of your home. White and pastels help stimulate creativity, green signifies growth, and light blue denotes money and light shades of purple represent clarity. Depending on your needs you can choose an appropriate colour for your office. You can also go for earthy tones if you feel too stressed at work.

While each recommendation in this article represents different qualities, it should only be used as a guide in your decision-making process.

“Ultimately, it’s advised that you choose paint colours that you like and fit well in your home,” advises VastuAcharya Manoj Srivastava. This makes you feel more comfortable and energetic.

(Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava is the only Vastu Consultant in the world with more than 20 years of Corporate leadership experience and having served more than 400 business owners on their paths to success by expertise in Vastu and Astrology. After working at senior leadership roles in Bharti Airtel, Reliance and MTS, he is now practising Vastu, Geopathic Stress corrections and Astrology full time. He can be reached at +91 9136001697)