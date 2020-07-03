Needless to say, oiling your hair is extremely important for healthy and strong tresses. Hair oils nourish your hair follicles and keep a plethora of problems at bay. If you wish to improve the condition of your hair, you need to regularly do oiling. But the real struggle is in finding the suitable oil for your hair type. We won’t recommend you to buy hair oils from the market as they contain harmful chemicals that can further cause hair damage. The best way to step your hair-care game a notch higher is by preparing DIY best hair oils at home. Here is how you can do that. Also Read - Here is How to Use Your Hair Oil to Bid Adieu to Stubborn Dandruff

Hibiscus Hair Oil For Regrowth

Being rich in hair growth nutrients like vitamin C and amino acid, hibiscus hair oil can nourish your hair follicles and help in hair growth. This oil can also strengthen hair roots and prevent falling.

How to Prepare

To prepare this hair oil, you need to crush 5 hibiscus flowers and 5 hibiscus leaves until you get a smooth pulp. Take a pan and heat 100 mL of a carrier oil (cold compressed). Add it to the prepared pulp. Keep heating the oil until fume starts to appear. Remove it from the heat and strain the oil. Massage your scalp using it for 15 minutes. Leave for 45 minutes. Then rinse off using a sulfate-free shampoo.

Citrus Hair Oil

Citrus peels are loaded with vitamin C and anti-inflammatory properties. that can soothe your scalp and prevent onset of dandruff.

How to Prepare

Firstly, you need to prepare citrus peel powder by sun-drying some lemon and orange peels. Once they become hard, grind the peels to get fine powder. Take a pan and heat 100 mL olive or coconut oil. Then, add a tablespoon of the citrus powder. Once the fume starts to come out, turn off the heat. Now, strain the oil and massage your hair using it. Leave it for an hour. Then, wash off using a sulfate-free shampoo.

Tulsi Hair Oil

Having strong antiseptic and anti-bacterial properties, Tulsi can prevent the occurrence of hair-related ailments. Also, its rich antioxidant content can treat itchiness. It can soothe any inflammation and irritation.

How to Prepare

Grind a bunch of Tulsi leaves with water to get a thick paste. Heat 100 mL coconut oil in a pan on low flame. Then, add it to the paste. Heat the mixture again for 10 minutes and then let it cool. Use it to massage your scalp and then wash your hair post an hour with a mild shampoo.