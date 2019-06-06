Whether you have acne or pigmentation, dullness or tanning, skin problems can be effectively deal with. All you need are a few natural ingredients that you can get from your kitchen and at a cost that’s half and even less than that of chemical-laced creams that you find in the markets. You just need to know what to use for which problem. Sure, skin care may seem like a boring routine. But, your skin is your responsibility, so you need to learn to take care of it. It is only when you invest time and a little bit of an effort that you can reap the benefits of gorgeous skin.

Beauty expert Shahnaz Husain shares some tried and tested home remedies for healthy, smooth skin.

Fruit packs suit all skin types. Mix grated apples with ripe papaya pulp and mashed banana. Apply it on the face and leave it on for half an hour. Wash off with plain water.

Boil neem leaves in enough water over a low fire. Cool and strain. Make a paste of the neem leaves and apply daily. Wash it off after 30 minutes.

An important ingredient for eruptive conditions like acne is Tulsi or Basil. It has germicidal and antiseptic properties and also helps to soothe rash. Apply it the same way.

A “pick-me-up” face mask can leave your skin clean and glowing. When the skin looks dull, mix lemon juice and egg white and apply it on the face. Wash off with water after 20 minutes. Then give the skin a compress with the cold rose water soaked cotton wool pads.

Use a facial scrub twice a week. It helps to cleanse pores and brighten the skin. It also helps to discourage and dislodge blackheads. Avoid scrubs on pimples, acne or rash. Make a facial scrub with walnut or almond powder and one teaspoon each rose water and curd. Apply the mixture on the face and leave on for a few minutes. Then, rub gently, with small circular movements, washing off with water.