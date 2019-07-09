Seasonal weather changes are very tricky to deal with. Heavy showers on one day followed by scorching hot sunny weather on the next can be harsh on our bodies. But these kind of changes are very common during the rainy season. Also very common are is the seasonal cough and cold that follows these weather changes. Our bodies are more susceptible to infections and the worst part is that these infections spread quickly too. Is everyone in your office suddenly falling sick? Are your kid and his classmates afflicted with the sniffles? You’re not alone. While many of us believe in popping antibiotics to treat cold and cough, you should be aware of the dangerous consequences of over-dependence on these kind of antibiotics. It is always advisable to consult with your doctor about any kind of maladies. Here are some safe, effective and tried-and-tested home remedies for cold and cough that can alleviate your troubles.

Gargling with hot salt and turmeric water: This is an age-old and often overlooked remedy. A simple home remedy, all it requires you to do is take a glass of hot or lukewarm water and mix a tsp of organic turmeric powder and 1 tsp of salt in it. Make sure that the temperature is not too hot or it will burn your throat. Simply gargle with this water about 5-6 times slowly. You will feel the mucus lodged in coming out and giving you instant relief. You can do this every day until you feel better.

Chew on a piece of ginger: One of the most powerful home remedies to deal with cough and cold is to chew on a piece of ginger. You could even make and drink a hot cup of ginger chai. Ginger has properties that helps in clearing the airway contraction and clear the secretion of mucus.

Having honey: Honey has been shown to alleviate symptoms of cough and cold. Honey has anti-bacterial properties that help beat infections. Regularly taking one tbsp of honey is known to up your immunity.