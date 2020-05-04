Let’s admit it, you all enjoy a pedicure session but hardly get time to head towards a parlour. Your super-busy schedule keeps you on your toes and it doesn’t give you enough time to pamper yourselve. Also, whenever you do get time, you give all the focus to your face. Feet are the most neglected part of the body and we do need to realize that they also need some pampering as they contain vital nerves that help in the optimum functioning of the entire body. Also Read - Mother-son pedicure date for Justin Bieber
If you wish to groom your feet and give them a healthy look amidst ongoing lockdown, here is a step to step guide that can help you.
Tools Required:
A tub
Warm water
Shampoo or bath salt
Towel
Moisturizer
Cotton pads
Foot scrub
Nail clippers
Cuticle pusher
Nail file
Pumice Stone or Foot file
Nail scrubber
Nail polish remover
Cuticle cream
DIY Pedicure (Steps)
- Firstly, to prep your nails, remove the previously applied nail paint and cut your nails. Also, use a nail filer to give a desired shape to the nails.
- Now, take a tub and fill warm water in it. Also, add Epsom salt in it to get rid of all kind of pain and soothe inflammation.
- Add a few drops of shampoo and lemon juice. You can also add a few drops of an essential oil if you have one, at home. This can calm your nerves.
- Now, sit on a chair and soak your feet in the water for 15-20 minutes.
- Post that, dry your feet with the help of a towel.
- Apply cuticle cream on the base of your toenails and massage for 5 minutes. Then, use a pumice stone to scrub your feet.
- Remove cuticle cream and push cuticles with the help of a cuticle pusher.
- Exfoliate your feet with the help of a face scrub.
- Wash your feet and then apply a good moisturizer. Now, you can apply nail paint .